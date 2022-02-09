Maccas has bought two tickets aboard the love train and we’re going full steam ahead!

From Thursday 10th Feb (today), Maccas is selling their limited edition Chicken McNuggets box.

The Valentine’s Day box will only be on sale until the 16th of February and will hold six nuggies to feed your lover!

Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director, McDonald’s Australia, said: “We know how much Macca’s fans love our Chicken McNuggets, so what better way to spread the love this Valentine’s Day than with our most romantic box yet.

“Whether you’re dropping in for a quick bite, picking up dinner for a Galentine’s Day gathering, or using McDelivery to send treats to someone special, Macca’s has you covered this Valentine’s Day.”

But wait… there’s more!

From the 16th of February a new Spicy Sticky BBQ sauce drops for a limited time!!

40-pieces of McNuggets and Spicy Sticky BBQ Sauce will be available from 16 February, in restaurants including via McDelivery.