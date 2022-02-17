Whether your having a belated Galentine’s Day catch up, or celebrating Margarita Day on February 22nd, we have the best recipes to shake up your night!

Made with the delicious Cointreau, there’s a Margarita recipe for everyone’s taste… and they’re so easy to make!

Spicy Margarita

30ml Cointreau30ml Blanco Tequila20ml Fresh Lime Juice2 slices Jalapeño2 slices Fresh Cilantro

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice and shake well until well-chilled.
  3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
  4. Garnish with a jalapeño pepper

Summer Margarita

30ml Cointreau30ml Tequila20ml Lime4 Fresh Strawberries1 bar spoon Sugar Syrup

Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Rim the glass with some fleur de sel.
  2. Combine Cointreau, Tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice.
  3. Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it.
  4. Tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.
Grilled Watermelon Margarita
30ml Cointreau30ml Tequila30ml Fresh lime juice15ml Grilled watermelon syrup15ml Fresh grapefruit juice
  1. To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks.
  2. After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.
  3. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  4. Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt)
  5. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Roasted Strawberry Margarita
30ml Cointreau30ml Mezcal30ml Fresh lime juice
60ml Roasted strawberry purée
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain.
  2. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  3. Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass.
  4. Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.
Frozen Passionfruit Margarita

30ml Tequila15ml Cointreau15ml Passoa20 ml lime juice10ml water

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes.
  2. Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency
  3. Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.

Original Margarita

30ml Cointreau30ml Tequila30ml Fresh lime juice

Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
  2. Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
  3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
  4. Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
margarita Recipe