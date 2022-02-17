Whether your having a belated Galentine’s Day catch up, or celebrating Margarita Day on February 22nd, we have the best recipes to shake up your night!

Made with the delicious Cointreau, there’s a Margarita recipe for everyone’s taste… and they’re so easy to make!

Spicy Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Blanco Tequila

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

2 slices Jalapeño

2 slices Fresh Cilantro

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake well until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a jalapeño pepper

Summer Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Tequila

20ml Lime

4 Fresh Strawberries

1 bar spoon Sugar Syrup

Rim the glass with some fleur de sel. Combine Cointreau, Tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice. Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it. Tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.

Grilled Watermelon Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Tequila

30ml Fresh lime juice

15ml Grilled watermelon syrup

15ml Fresh grapefruit juice

To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks. After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt) Garnish with a lime wheel.

Roasted Strawberry Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Mezcal

30ml Fresh lime juice

60ml Roasted strawberry purée



To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain. Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.

Frozen Passionfruit Margarita

30ml Tequila

15ml Cointreau

15ml Passoa

20 ml lime juice

10ml water Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes. Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.

Original Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Tequila

30ml Fresh lime juice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.