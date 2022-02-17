Whether your having a belated Galentine’s Day catch up, or celebrating Margarita Day on February 22nd, we have the best recipes to shake up your night!
Made with the delicious Cointreau, there’s a Margarita recipe for everyone’s taste… and they’re so easy to make!
Spicy Margarita
30ml Cointreau30ml Blanco Tequila 20ml Fresh Lime Juice 2 slices Jalapeño 2 slices Fresh Cilantro
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake well until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a jalapeño pepper
Summer Margarita
30ml Cointreau30ml Tequila 20ml Lime 4 Fresh Strawberries 1 bar spoon Sugar Syrup
- Rim the glass with some fleur de sel.
- Combine Cointreau, Tequila, lime and strawberries in a shaker with ice.
- Muddle it, shake it, strain it and serve it.
- Tip: Garnish with mint sprig on the top of your glass to bring some freshness.
- To make grilled watermelon syrup: Cut watermelon into slices and grill until both sides of the watermelon have grill marks.
- After letting cool, blend with simple syrup (1:1) and then fine strain.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and fine strain over ice into Tajin-salted rocks glass. (3:1 Tajin to kosher salt)
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
- To make roasted strawberry purée: Remove strawberry tops, broil-char in the oven. Let cool. Place in blender. Fine strain.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and fine strain over ice into a rocks glass.
- Garnish with lime and roasted strawberry.
30ml Tequila15ml Cointreau 15ml Passoa 20 ml lime juice 10ml water
- Add all ingredients to a blender with half a cup of ice cubes.
- Blend until large chunks are broken up and at the desired consistency
- Pour into a tall cocktail glass and garnish with fresh passionfruit.
Original Margarita
30ml Cointreau30ml Tequila 30ml Fresh lime juice
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
- Add ice and shake until well-chilled.
- Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a lime slice and salt rim.