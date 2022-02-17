God Bless America, today and today only.

Krispy Kreme and Hershey’s are collaborating on a limited-edition doughnut range that looks like it’s gonna have me buzzing for days.

From TODAY, you’ll be able to get your hands on these at Krispy Kreme stores and 7-Eleven.

There’s a choice of three doughnut flavours all screaming AMERICAN flavours.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

Choc Strawberry and the Ultimate Choc as well as a S’Mores flavour but that one is exclusive to 7-Eleven only!

S’mores made with Hershey’s has a whipped marshmallow filling, is dipped in smooth chocolate and topped with Choc Chips and biscuit crumbs!

Choc Strawberry made with Hershey’s is filled with Hershey’s choc creme, dipped in strawberry truffle and topped with Hershey’s choc chips and icing drizzle.

Ultimate Choc made with Hershey’s is filled with Hershey’s choc creme too, but dipped in milk chocolate ganache and topped with Hershey’s choc chips and chocolate ganache drizzle.

You can get your hands on these for $3.90 ea or $29.90 AUD for a dozen box!

For more information on Krispy Kreme visit: https://www.krispykreme.com.au/blog/hersheys/ (note: live 22 February once product is available to purchase, if publishing earlier please use https://www.krispykreme.com.au)

