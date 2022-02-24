I don’t think any of us will ever forget the iconic line Married at First Sight groom Matt uttered at his wedding photoshoot as an explanation for his apparent bad breath:

Twisties has come out with some damage control against this shocking defamation!

Twisties was shocked to see the reaction from fans that the iconic Chicken-flavoured Twistie could no longer be enjoyed pre-date (or pre-wedding) due to the stench a bride claimed was left on a certain grooms breath.

To ensure Married at First Sight fans and hopeless romantics alike can always enjoy a Twistie, an official prototype aptly named ‘Mint Twisties’ has been released – a snack that can be enjoyed before your first date, first kiss or even on your big day, leaving your breath minty fresh.

Katherine Twomey, Twisties Marketing Manager said: “It is of Twisties’ opinion that the Chicken Twisties do not give people a stinky breath, however, the iconic snack would never want to stand in the way of true love.

“Over the course of the week, we at Twisties HQ have mobilised to see if we could develop a revolutionary new product that could put an end to the stinky breath phenomenon – we feel Mint Twisties might just do the trick. We’re now looking to the public to see if this is a product they’d like to see on the shelf in the future as their pre-date (or pre-wedding) snack.”

What do you think? Would you try it?

