Life Savers have released a new range of lollies and it’s going to have your mouth watering!

The range includes:

A 5 Flavour pack of Jelly beans,

Sherbet ‘STIX’, coming in four flavours: Raspberry Sherbet Fizz, Green Apple Sherbet Fizz, Tropical Sherbet Fizz, and Mixed Sherbet Fizz.

As well as pastilles coming in two flavours: Blackcurrant and an assorted Fruit flavours.

These are available at Woolworths, Coles, and various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets!!