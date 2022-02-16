This is EXACTLY what the world needed!

Honestly, I can’t wait to SLAM this on my being and catch the sweet wafts of Tim Tam-y goodness as I strut the streets!

To celebrate National Tim Tam Day (yes it’s a thing – so it should be!) Arnott’s have released a one-of-a-kind Tim Tam Perfume!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tam (@timtam)

This perfume will steal the hearts and noses of all Aussies (if it hasn’t already), with its delicious notes of caramel, real cocoa and tonka beans.

If you want to catch a waft of this one for yourself, you only have until the 23rd of February to purchase a bottle!

They’re going for $90 on the Tim Tam Online Store.

Imagine chucking on a double coat of this before a night out in town?! Very original.