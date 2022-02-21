Last year, Victorians were able to cash in on rebates on dining out with the “Melbourne Money” scheme, and it was so popular that it’s coming back!

The program starts on March 29 and according to the website, these vouchers can be used to reimburse 25 per cent of dining costs for meals from Monday to Thursday within the CBD when spending between $40 to $500.

This time, there will also be a new $30 million Entertainment Voucher Scheme will reimburse part of eligible entertainment costs.

Discounts will be for tickets to:

the cinema

theatrical productions

live music

exhibitions

conferences

other events.

And if you’re planning a little road trip, you can access a $200 voucher when you spend at least $400 on eligible tourism and travel related services! This program will open on 23 March 2022 for travel between 8 April and 27 May.

