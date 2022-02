Oh they’re SO CUTE!

Looks like Allen’s have dropped adorable Koala shaped gummi lollies in a variety of flavours.

Someone at Allen’s must be a fan of the cartoon show Gravity Falls, because they came up with the idea first!

We might be jumping the gun because we can’t find it on Allen’s website or any of our big grocery stores BUT, the always reliable Grocery Geek reckons we should be able to find them nationally for roughly $3.60 a pack!