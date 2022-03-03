This gloomy weather outside is perfect for baking and cosying up with your homemade dessert and a movie! Pastry chef Anna Polyviou has come up with an easy and delicious recipe for Biscoff Cookie Brownie that’s the ultimate gooey comfort food!
Check out the recipe below!
SERVES 8
1 Tub ANNA POLYVIOU COOKIE DOUGH, TRIPLE CHOC
1⁄2 jar Biscoff spread
2 Eggs
110g Caster sugar
110g Brown sugar
75g Plain flour
37g Cocoa powder
170g Unsalted butter, melted
80g Milk chocolate, roughly chopped
80g Dark chocolate, roughly chopped
5g Sea salt
- Preheat the oven to 150°C. Line a 23cm x 7.5cm loaf tin with baking paper.
- Press cookie dough into the base of the prepared tin, trying to make it as flat as possible. Pipe Biscoff spread over the top, then place in the fridge to firm up.
- To make the brownie, place eggs and sugars in the bowl of an electric stand mixer (or you can use a hand mixer). Using the whisk attachment, whisk until pale. Add the flour and cocoa and fold to combine, then mix in the melted butter. Gently fold in the chopped chocolates and sea salt, then pour the brownie batter over the chilled cookie dough and Biscoff base.
- Bake for 60 minutes until the brownie is firm and does not wobble. Cool in the tin completely before removing and slicing to serve.