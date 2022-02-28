Hot cross buns are the best! The OG fruit flavour, chocolate, even apple cinnamon, but can you imagine a chilli flavour??

That’s just what Coles has brought out!

The Daily Mail has announced that “The spicy hot cross buns are a limited edition delicacy and were partly inspired by the Bakery Stone Baked by Laurent Mini Pane Di Casa range, whose jalapeño loaf has been a huge hit with Coles customers.

Using the unique flavour profile of the jalapeño, the $3.50 pack of buns is peppered with diced jalapeño, parmesan, and cheddar, and finished off with a delectable extra layer of cheddar cheese on top.”

Yummmm, I can’t wait to see them at my local Coles!!

Image credit: Daily Mail

