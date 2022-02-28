Between you and me, when it’s a slow news day we pop on over to the FABULOUS Facebook Group ‘Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia’ to get inspired by the wonderful, wholesome and very creative people that share on there.

I don’t even OWN a Kmart Pie Maker but I just love seeing the inventions and recipes people come up with in that group, if you haven’t joined, I highly recommend it.

Facebook user Willow Widjaja shared her super simple and very very morish Lemon Tart Pie Recipe on the group that had my jaw-dropping.

All you need is Condensed Milk, 2 Lemons, Puff Pastry, a dusting of icing sugar and of course some sort of baking contraption, ideally a Kmart Pie Maker

But look at how GLOSSY the filling is when you slice through!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I will 1000% be trying this one day, how can I resist!