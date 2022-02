S P O T T E D!

Allen’s special Easter Chocolate Raspberry FILLED eggs have been seen in Woolies!

Unavailable on the grocery giant’s website and Allen’s website, it’s all a bit mysterious, but one of our staff writers took this photo so it’s confirmed.

$10 bucks for a big gorgeous milk chocolate Easter egg filled with chocolate-coated jelly raspberry Allen’s lollies!

Don’t mind if I do.

Tell your kids the Easter Bunny is gonna take it to the next level this year.

