Australia’s home to the best German food, The Bavarian, is taking it to the next level.

Launching six limited-edition Loaded Schnitzels and when I say loaded… I mean LOADED.

For $26-$28 you can get a glorious golden chicken schnitzel topped with your favourite flavours from Monday 7th of March to Saturday 30th April.

So what toppings are going to be available across NSW, Queensland, Melbourne, the ACT, South Australia and New Zealand?

The Loaded Avo Smash is topped with smash avocado (obviously), cherry tomato, feta, sesame seeds and crispy fries!

The Loaded Hangover Cure has crispy schnitzel topped with cheddar cheese, fries and gravy.

The Loaded Diavola will scratch any pizza itches you have with spicy salami, olives, roasted capsicum, mozzarella and fries.

The Loaded Bangers is weird until it just makes sense, and suddenly I’m starving.

Cheese Kransky, creamy mash, caramelised onion and gravy? Uhhh yes please.

Double the load with The Loaded Nachos, which are… loaded nachos (corn chips, chilli con carne, salsa, jalapenos, cheese, sour cream) loading chicken schittys!

Finally, the one I’m possibly most excited for… The Loaded Chorizo Hash has everything delicious in this world loaded on top.

Fried calamari, chorizo, roasted pumpkin, crispy potatoes and jalapeno sauce.

For those of you who can put away an INSANE amount of food, The Bavarian will let you super-size to a 1kg schnitzel stack and you can win $1000 if you finish it in the fastest recorded time.

The Nine runners up will each receive a $100 dining voucher.

Details of how to enter the competition can be found HERE.