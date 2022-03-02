Yeah, you read the headline right, a Sausage Sizzle candle now exists thanks to certified* Sauce Gods Heinz.

Imagine being able to smell that glorious “I’m at Bunnings on the weekend” scent all day, every day, whenever you wanted! Dear lord I need it, I need it now.

You can pick one up directly through the Heinz website and for only $20 why the hell wouldn’t you!? It’s an investment for your nose.

Happy sniffin’!

*Okay technically you can’t be certified as a “Sauce God” it’s just a term of endearment, obviously.

