I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again.

Easter is THE.BEST. time of the year for fun food products.

Aldi knows how to make their customers happy and keep them satisfied, because they’re bringing back their cult-fave Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur!

Going for only $19.99 a bottle, make sure you head into stores next Wednesday the 30th of March to get your hands on the golden beverage.

It truly is the nectar of the gods with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and ginger infusions to create the richest liquid version of the easter classic.

Paul Handley, Spirits and Beer Buying Director for ALDI, said: “After becoming an instant favourite with our customers when it was introduced last year, we’re very excited to be bringing back our limited-edition Manchester Drinks Co’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur for Easter again in 2022! Infused with all the delicious flavours of a hot cross bun, this rich and fruity gin liqueur is a great twist on a classic festive favourite and the perfect way to spice up your Easter festivities! Enjoy it on the rocks, over ice or with a dash of soda. Like hot cross buns though, it’s not sticking around forever so eager customers should pick up their bottle soon.”

