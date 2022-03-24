Sydney’s Bondi Cafe ‘Bennett St Dairy’ changed the game for themselves over the pandemic when they started delivering logs of their unbelievable cookie dough straight to their customers.

The owners Meek and Baskin were faced with the first Australian lockdown back in March 2020 and came up with the idea of selling the leftover cookie dough that they had already made for that weekend, just for a bit of extra cash before they had to shut down their cafe.

“The cookie dough was essentially all dressed up with nowhere to go,” said James Meek “So we thought, why not put it up on Instagram, and see if anyone’s interested in buying it to bake at home.”

They managed to sell 100 KILOGRAMS OF COOKIE DOUGH IN TWO HOURS!

That’s how you know it’s the good stuff and they must have realised they’d stumbled onto something great because the small family-owned cafe soon became a small Bondi family-owned cookie business that went viral and had the opportunity to collaborate with the likes of Ben & Jerry’s and Darrell Lea!

And now they’re rolling out in WOOLWORTHS and we couldn’t prouder!

Two flavours of their gorgeous dough will be available in 600 Woolworths stores nation-wide and be retailing for $13 a log.

You’ll start seeing the cute vintage packaging on your shelves as of this week in ‘Original Choc Chip’ and ‘White Chocolate & Macadamia’, the 500 gram log will make you roughly 8 gooey, chewy cookies.

“To have Woolworths get behind our small Aussie cookie dough product has been unreal,” says Co-Founder James Meek…”Taking a small operation selling 2,000 rolls of cookie dough per week to something shifting over 10 tonnes of the stuff nationwide is no simple switch.”

