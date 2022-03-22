Everyone’s favourite bundle of energy and talented pastry chef Anna Polyviou has shared her ‘Milk ‘N’ Cookies’ Cookie Cup recipe.

Imagine inviting your friends over and serving them drinks in TINY COOKIE CUPS?! You’ll become the ultimate hostess with the mostess.

While the recipe calls for the cookie cups to be filled with milk, I reckon you can get a little creative!

Maybe an espresso shot? An affogato? A little sip of Bailey’s if you’re feeling cheeky?

The world is your oyster!

Check out her recipe below.

“MILK ‘N’ COOKIES” MAKES 6 COOKIE CUPS 1x tub of Anna Polyviou’s (yummy as hell) cookie dough, your flavour of choice – Choc Brownie, Triple Choc, Peanut Butter 200g Dark chocolate, melted 500ml Milk, chilled Preheat the oven to 160°C. Divide cookie dough into six 70g balls. Press into lightly greased cookie cup moulds and bake for 35 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes, then place in the freezer to chill for 1 hour or until solid. Unmould the cookie cups, and generously brush the inside with melted chocolate. Chill until chocolate has set. Pour milk into the cookie cups and serve immediately. NOTE: You will need cookie cup moulds for this recipe. Find them in specialty kitchen stores or online.