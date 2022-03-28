Ever wanted to get tipsy and feel like you’re at the fair! Now you can with Billson’s Vodka with Fairy Floss.

Billson’s Vodka with Fairy Floss is hand crafted in Beechworth Victoria and is made with Billson’s famous pure alpine spring water. It has been perfectly blended with the finest ingredients to create a light, sparkling mixed spirit that’s ready to drink wherever you are.

Unfortunately we’ll have to sit tight here in QLD, as stores online are out of stock. Now I just feel like this raccoon who tried to wash his fairy floss in a puddle.