Dear Lactose Intolerant people, I am so so sorry, Ben & Jerry’s have released bite-sized delicious creations and you’re about to risk it all to try them.

For people who process dairy like normal adults GET EXCITED because these look absolutely phenomenal. Filled with their signature cookie dough center, wrapped in vanilla ice-cream and coated in a chocolate shell I mean come on what more do you want from life!?

They’ll be available country-wide in a few weeks, right now they’re available exclusively through Woolworths for around $11 a pack.

I feel like they’ll sell out so if you want some better get a MOOve on!