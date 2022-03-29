Get ready guys, there’s a new McFlurry flavour combo.

Macca’s and Cadbury are bringing us the CADBURY DAIRY MILK MCFLURRY!

The ICONIC ice cream features Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate flakes with their mouth-watering chocolate sauce – sounds like it’s just a flake crumbled on top but hey, we’re not complaining.

Macca’s newest McFlurry will be available exclusively via Uber Eats from Wednesday, 30 March for one week, before landing in Macca’s restaurants nationwide on Wednesday, 6 April for a limited time only.

So be quick, it won’t last long!