What goes best with coffee? Doughnuts, of course!

Krispy Kreme has announced the release of their brand new canned ‘Doughnut Latte’.

“Nothing goes better with your favourite Krispy Kreme doughnut than coffee. Our fans can now enjoy delicious baked doughnut notes in every sip!” says Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia.

“We know our customers always dream of sipping our iconic Original Glaze recipe by the mouthful and we’re here to bring those dreams to life!”

The cold-brew Doughnut Latte in a can has been made in collaboration with Pablo & Rusty and is available in all Krispy Kreme stores from today.