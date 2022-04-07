An alert has been made for four Kinder Easter products by the Food Standards Authority with potential Salmonella contamination.

The following products have been available for sale at supermarkets and stores Coles, Woolies, Target, Kmart, Big W as well as online and independent retailers.

The products recalled:

The Kinder Easter Basket (120g)

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut (100g)

Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g)

Kinder Surprise Maxi Natoons (100g)

If you purchased the Kinder Surprise 20g single/three pack eggs in pink, white, and blue they are completely unaffected so don’t stress.

However, if you purchased any of the above, then do not eat the product and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.