We love nothing more than a good deal, and McDonald’s has well and truly delivered, providing us with cheeseburgers for just 50 cents.

Yep, you read that right – 50 cents!

The fast food outlet is offering cheap cheeseburgers for one day only on Wednesday, 6 April, exclusively via the MyMacca’s app.

Now, before you panic, it’s super easy to redeem this offer.

Just select the deal through the MyMaccas app, and you can use it in store, takeaway or drive-thru.

If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, it is totally worth it, with users now receiving 100 points for every $1 spent. When you’re ready to use your points, select any of the rewards you’ve unlocked and add them to your order.

We’ll meet you there!

Advertisement

Advertisement