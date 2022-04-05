I recall seeing these cupcakes return to shelves sometime during the pandemic… but apparently, they’re officially back now!

The 6 pack of Cadbury milk chocolate cupcakes already sounds delicious as is, but they are all topped with an iconic Cadbury chocolate bar treat.

Each pack contains two Cadbury Twirl cupcakes, one Cadbury Crunchie cupcake, and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Cupcake and can be bought for $8 from Coles.

I wonder if they’ll change up the flavours, imagine a Caramilk, Boost, or Dream Cadbury cupcake!