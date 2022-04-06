I love that time of the year when Tim Tam introduces new flavours to their biscuit line.

It’s so CUTE to see what they think could possibly be better than Double Coat.

The answer is nothing, nothing will ever be better than Double Coat, but it’s fun to see how creative they get!

We must vote out of the two following flavours to determine who will hit supermarket shelves later this year.

In 2021, Dark Choc Banoffee narrowly took the winner’s title against Caramelised Pineapple, with only a 6% difference in votes between the two.

Tim Tam Dark Choc Espresso Martini – A bold, roasted espresso and vodka flavoured cream sandwiched between two crunchy biscuits, all coated in decadent dark chocolate.

Tim Tam Butterscotch and Cream – Rich brown sugar and toffee notes paired with a creamy blend of buttery smooth butterscotch cream, all coated in delicious milk chocolate.

Head here to vote from the 10th of April, and see your flavour of choice exclusively in Coles!