If you have any Filipino friends then you 100% have already heard of Jollibee, the fine people of the Philippines seem to love that big old bee who makes ridiculously good fried chicken and spaghetti.

If you don’t have any Filo friends then what the hell are you doing? Go make some ASAP, they’re the nicest people in the world and their fast-food chain Jollibee is set to take over the world and you don’t want to be left behind.

After franchising internationally for the first time in Scotland and then Canada, it looks like Jollibee is setting its sights on Sydney shores next.

And they’re going where ALL new fast-food brands go initially, Campbelltown, fast-food country baby.

That’s where Taco Bell first set up shop when they moved to Australia, and where Krispy Kreme tested the waters way back when, and now right next door, we’re gonna get a Jollibee!

According to the Filipino publication Coconuts Manila, “Preliminary drawings from the design firm Progetto Design indicate that the first Aussie Jollibee branch will also include a drive-thru.”

People from the Philippines make up Australia’s 5th largest migrant group, so it’s about time we bring a little taste of home to our shores for our citizens!

