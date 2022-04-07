In celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary, Champainting is hosting a magical experience!

A night of sipping wines and painting Cinderella’s Castle with your bestie? Sounds divine.

The artwork is based off the new fireworks spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park, which is sad because we’re in Australia and can’t see it unless we fly halfway across the world, but also happy because we get to drunkenly paint it.

Champainting hosts their paint and sip nights in their chic art studios in Darlinghurst and Crows Nest in Sydney and two in South Melbourne.

With your ticket it’s BYO wine and nibbles, the studios will provide everything else you might need including talented resident artists to guide you through your masterpiece.

But wait there’s more!

Champainting is offering you guys a chance to win a Walt Disney World Resorts 50th Anniversary Prize Pack which includes:

1 x Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Tumbler

1 x Walt Disney World Resort Art Of Colouring Book by Kevin Kern

1 x Walt Disney World Resort Delicious Disney Cookbook

1 x Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Apron

1 x Iconic Minnie Mouse Polkadot Ears

Head here to get your tickets which are going for $60/person in both cities.

Darlinghurst:

23rd April, 7pm

15th May, 2pm

26th June, 7pm

Crows Nest:

2nd April, 7pm

22nd May, 2pm

12th June, 2pm

South Melbourne:

30th April, 7pm

29th May, 2pm

18th June, 7pm