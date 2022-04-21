Calling all Coca-Cola fans! You can now not only drink it, but you can WEAR IT!

Couture Kingdom has dropped a limited edition ‘Refreshing Edge’ Coca-Cola collection featuring 40 unique pieces designed to go with everything.

The collection has an array of necklaces, earrings, rings, hair pin sets, and more ranging from $29 – $79.

Each piece is created using high shine finishes in gold & silver plating, vibrant enamel colours, and shimmering crystals.

Check out the full collection on their website!

