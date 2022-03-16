Easter is just around the corner and Lush is coming in hot and fast with their Easter line.

Bath, shower, body, and lip care will have you scrubbed and dubbed and ready to get on all fours as you search the garden for some choccy treats.

After having a little geeze at the Easter products, there’s one that has me hopping out of my seat.

Their Funfetti Cake Lip Scrub!!

It’s a returning fave that has cake flavoured lip scrub with fun colourful sprinkles, going for $11.95 a pop for a limited time!

Check out the rest of the range below!

BATH BOMB FOLLOW THE WHITE RABBIT $8.95 / EACH RETURNING FAVE | LIMITED EDITION

The White Rabbit has a secret magical rainbow that’ll appear once submerged, filled with fruity fragrances.

BATH BOMB FLAMINGO EGG $9.95 / EACH RETURNING FAVE | LIMITED EDITION

A sparkly egg embedded with ‘sea salt’ gems that’ll make an epic pink and blue cotton candy scented bath.

BATH BOMB THE GOLDEN EGG $9.95 / EACH RETURNING FAVE | LIMITED EDITION

An egg fit for Kyle Sandilands, the gorgeous golden egg will have you soaking in luxury in Brazilian orange oil, glittering gold lustre.

BATH BOMB THE FLYING CARROT $12.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

A whimsical fun one with a bunny flying through the world on its handy carrot rocket!

BATH BOMB DISCO DUCK $9.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

There’s the disco duck bath bomb but to me it looks like a pineapple duck.

BUBBLE BAR THE EASTER BUNNY $12.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

In the age of Marvel and DC, a golden superhero bunny is exactly what we need to deliver all the chocolate treats.

SHOWER GEL WHAT’S UP DOC? $12.95 / 100G – $41.95 / 500G NEW | LIMITED EDITION

This shower gel is choc-a-bloc full of vitamin A that your skin will love you for!

SHOWER JELLY GUMMY BEAR $9.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

GUMMY BEAR SHOWER JELLY?! Fruity bubbles come out of this adorable terrible little guy.

SOAP FLOWERING CARROT $9.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

This soap has softening olive oil and carrot powder to have you feeling and smelling like SPRING!

BODY SCRUB DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE $17.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

You can always count on Lush to make the cutest products ever.

A pink grapefruit and raspberry scrub in the shape of a little bunny bum, contains ground rice so exfoliate and polish your own little bum!

LIP OIL CARROT STICK $13.95 / EACH NEW | LIMITED EDITION

The carrot oil sooths, the grapefruit refreshes and the parsley lip oil contains anti-oxidants to created the softest kiss imaginable.