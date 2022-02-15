Springfield has come to Australia with the coolest collaboration to come out of 2022, I’m calling it!

Levi’s and The Simpsons are joining hands to create a nostalgic but modern Autumn/Winter streetwear collection and it’s fun, colourful, retro, and super super fashionable.

You’ll see all your favourite Springfield residents including some lesser seen ones… like Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish, who often frequents the body of water close to the Nuclear Plant.

My personal favourite is the reversible Puffer Vest with the iconic Simpson’s cloud print on one side and the bright Simpson’s yellow one on the other side, and the cotton twill Bucket Hat which has all the characters on it!!

From beanies, T-shirts, jeans, jackets, check out the photo dump below to inspire you and head into stores or online from March 3rd 2022!

