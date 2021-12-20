If you haven’t spent all your money on Christmas presents, you can grab some fantastic bargains at this year’s Boxing Day sales!
Here are our faves:
Apple
Amazon has sales on Air Pods Max and MacBook Airs.
Appliances
Catch.com has sales on Google Home products
Shaver Shop has up to 75% off a range of selected products, including hair dryers, straighteners and of course, shavers!
Target has 20% off a range of appliances.
The Good Guys has a sale on TV’s, dishwashers, fridges and more!
Clothing
The Iconic has 30% off a selected Boxing Day Edit.
Tommy Hilfiger is giving up to 30% off sitewide!
Calvin Klein has a sale on a huge range of products, including apparel and underwear.
Beauty
Adore Beauty has up to 30% off selected brands.
Sephora has 30% off selected brands.
Selected MAC products are on sale at Catch.com, as well as products from Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nars!
Big W has half prices sales on Maybelline, Covergirl and Nude by Nature.
Dyson
Good old Dyson sales are back! Big W has it on sale here.