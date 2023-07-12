If having bright lights or the sun suddenly flash across your face makes you sneeze, you may have ACHOO syndrome.

For most of us it’s usually getting some pepper or dust in the nose, but you may be apart of the small percentage that suffer from this strange condition.

Dr. Louis Ptáček, a neurology professor said that ‘Autosomal dominant compulsive helio-ophthalmic outbursts’ , short for ‘photic sneeze reflex’ (PSR), is a non-life threatening condition.

Estimations show that up to 35% of the world’s population have ACHOO syndrome. Its cause has been confusing scientists since 350 BCE, according to surviving written records.

So if you sneeze due to sudden exposure to a bright light, then you may have ACHOO syndrome. Welcome to the club.