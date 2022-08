Cleaning your makeup brushes can be SUCH a punish!

There’s a new product from Lacura Beauty dropping at Aldi that may just make cleaning your brushes… fun?

‘Lacura Beauty Make Up Brush Cleaner and Dryer’ will be on shelves from Wednesday, August 10 for just $14.99.

In just 30 seconds the device cleans and dries your brush!

Check it out here.