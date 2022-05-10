We all have that pair of jeans that we don’t fit, but they’re still there just in case we lose weight one day.

Well, get those jeans out, a viral TikTok video surfaced (thanks to @aaryn.mj) showing us how we can stretch them right out!

All you need to do is squeeze your booty into your tight jeans and hop into a warm shower… yes with the jeans on.

Then, just let them air dry! It sounds super uncomfortable, but it works.

So depending on how committed you are to the end result, give it a red hot go!

