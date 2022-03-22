7-Eleven is entering the world of beauty with a new product guaranteed to excite coffee lovers across Australia, the 7-Eleven Coffee Body Scrub.

The strictly limited edition scrub, which will be sold exclusively via online retailer Adore Beauty from Tuesday 22 March, is made from the same aromatic Arabica and Robusta beans found in the millions of cups of freshly ground coffee sold each year at 7-Eleven.

Just like the iconic retailer’s coffee, it’s a great quality product without the price tag, with the new 7-Eleven Coffee Body Scrub retailing for just $1.

Australian actor Olympia Valance is the face of the new product, saying, “Coffee and skincare products are two things I can’t live without, so being the face of 7-Eleven’s Coffee Body Scrub was a no brainer. Now I can exfoliate, rejuvenate and caffeinate with the same great coffee Australians have been enjoying for years.”

7-Eleven’s Head of Marketing Communications, Adam Jacka, said that the Coffee Body Scrub is a fun and innovative way to showcase the quality of coffee that Australians enjoy every day.

“We’re thrilled to be launching 2022’s most unexpected arrival in beauty, the 7-Eleven Coffee Body Scrub. We take great pride in sourcing great quality beans from across the world to provide great coffee to customers every day,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wanted to showcase the quality of our coffee beans in new ways. More than 71 million cups are already enjoyed across Australia each year but we know some are still yet to try our iconic coffee. Seriously, our coffee beans are so good we’ve made a coffee scrub out of them!”

The 7-Eleven Coffee Scrub is produced locally in Australia, is 100% naturally derived, vegan and cruelty-free.

The limited-edition 7-Eleven Coffee Body Scrub will be available to purchase via Adore Beauty on 22nd March 2022, strictly while stocks last.

Visit https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/7-Eleven-Collaboration.html for further information.