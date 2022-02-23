Aldi’s Special Buys is flogging these ADORABLE indoor desk plants just in time for the migration back into the office.

It’s gonna be a hard adjustment for those of you who’ve been loving working from home, but maybe these will brighten that desk that’s been gathering dust over the last few years.

For only $17.99 each, they’re low maintenance, hardy and growing out of natural volcanic rock!

Which makes them look SUPER cool.

These plants have been imported from Indonesia and come in two varieties, the Mini Umbrella and Fern Variety.

