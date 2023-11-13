There’s a new revolutionary self tanner that’s taking over TikTok – B.tan Glow Your Own Way Clear Self Tan Gel.

The clear gel is easily applied like lotion, doesn’t transfer onto clothes and won’t leave crease lines! All the things you’re looking for when self tanning.

It oxidises nice and evenly across your skin, making it the easiest, least intimidating tanner around.

You can get the gel in two shade, ‘darkest’ and ‘insanely dark’ for $22.00 per 473ml. They’re sold at Kmart and Woolworths but be quick, they sell out as soon as they hit shelves!

Want to dive deeper into all things beauty? Listen to That Beauty Podcast now on iHeart:

Advertisement

Advertisement