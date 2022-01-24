Valentine’s Day creeps up on us again and whether you ‘celebrate’ it or not, it’s a great excuse to treat the most important person in your life… YOU!

There are 7 cool new Lush products launching as well as some cheeky returning faves!

(Yes, the eggplant emoji is back!)

BIG AUBERGINE BATH BOMB: The 9″ cult classic is back and bigger than before.

But look how CUTE the new V-DAY range is!

Love Bug Bath Bomb: tangy sherbet scent of orange and Sicilian lemon!

Mr Loba Loba Bath Bomb is drizzled with biodegradable hearts and filled with sodium alginate for a hydrating soak.

Kim The Carrot Reusable Bubble Bar used fresh carrot juice and creates vanilla-scented bubbles!

I Can Resist Everything But Temptation Show Gel is a delicious red apple show gel that uses red roses, cinnamon, and ginseng!

New Rose Soap is a beautiful piece of soap that moisturises as it contains rice bran and rapeseed oil, as well as being scented with rosewater and rosehip oil.

Hot Lips lip mask and scrub will leave you kissable AF flavoured like a Cherry Bakewell, with almond oil and bamboo stem to scrub and moisturise your lips.

Lush’s Valentine’s Day Collection for 2022 will be available online and in stores at the end of January.

