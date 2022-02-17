Oh this is neat.

This is reaaaaally neat.

Pandora has teamed up with Marvel to release some superhero themed jewellery and it’s ADORABLE.

Not only can you get your fave Avenger dangling from your charm bracelet, Pandora have gone ALL OUT on some of the most subtle pieces.

Their Infinity Stones pieces are set in 14k gold-plate and will bring that splash of colour to your jewellery that you’ve been dying for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personally I feel like these pieces are perfect for fans that don’t want to scream I LIVE AND DIE FOR MARVEL, even if you in the privacy of your own home.

The inside of the Infinity Stone ring has each stone’s corresponding power: space, reality, power, soul, mind and time engraved in it.

But if you’re keen to wear your love for the franchise with pride then you have a selection of charms you can buy for your Pandora bracelet, but unfortunately, some fans might find themselves a little disappointed.

There is no Spiderman!!!

This is insane because I can visualise the design SO CLEARLY, he could hang upside down from the bracelet in his iconic pose with his web connecting him to the band?!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Am I genius or what?

@Pandora, hit me up for more out of the box ideas.

In the mean time, check out the cute charms they do have on offer!

You can check out the whole Marvel Collab HERE!

Advertisement

Advertisement