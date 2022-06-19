Some of us really struggle to find the perfect shade of foundation. Too light, too dark, too pink, too yellow, there’s so many things to take into account!

We found a list of 10 foundations that come with at least 42 shades. Now we’re sure to find the perfect match here right?!

Check out the list:

  • Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation
  • Zoeva Authentik Skin Foundation
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
  • Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Softe Matte Longwear Foundation
  • NYX Professional Makeup, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation
  • MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
  • Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
  • Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear SPF15 Foundation
  • Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
  • Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation

For more info head to the article HERE, thanks to Daily Mail!

 

 

