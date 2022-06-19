Some of us really struggle to find the perfect shade of foundation. Too light, too dark, too pink, too yellow, there’s so many things to take into account!

We found a list of 10 foundations that come with at least 42 shades. Now we’re sure to find the perfect match here right?!

Check out the list:

Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation

Zoeva Authentik Skin Foundation

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Softe Matte Longwear Foundation

NYX Professional Makeup, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear SPF15 Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation

For more info head to the article HERE, thanks to Daily Mail!

