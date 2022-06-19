Some of us really struggle to find the perfect shade of foundation. Too light, too dark, too pink, too yellow, there’s so many things to take into account!
We found a list of 10 foundations that come with at least 42 shades. Now we’re sure to find the perfect match here right?!
Check out the list:
- Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation
- Zoeva Authentik Skin Foundation
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Softe Matte Longwear Foundation
- NYX Professional Makeup, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation
- MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation
- Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup
- Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear SPF15 Foundation
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
- Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation
For more info head to the article HERE, thanks to Daily Mail!