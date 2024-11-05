Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4, to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pop star, 34, rocked a Chiefs-themed jacket with a large arrowhead logo, red and gold sleeves, and completed her look with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots, a black Dior Saddle Bag, and gold Chanel jewelry. She arrived with her mother, Andrea, and brother, Austin.

Swift, despite her packed Eras Tour schedule, hasn’t missed a Chiefs home game this season. For her first appearance on Sept. 5, she sported a “Canadian tuxedo” look with a denim Versace crop top, jean shorts, and red Giuseppe Zanotti thigh-high boots. She accessorized with diamond-studded earrings, a ruby ring, and a black Louis Vuitton purse.

At the Sept. 15 game, she wore an oversized vintage Chiefs T-shirt as a dress, paired with black thigh-high Zanotti boots, a Louis Vuitton Coussin PM purse, and a Chiefs-red hair ribbon. For the Oct. 7 game, Swift opted for a Vivienne Westwood plaid set, chunky boots, and spaceship earrings, attending with her father, Scott.

Her Nov. 4 appearance followed Kelce’s recent visit to her Indianapolis concert, where she acknowledged him by tweaking lyrics in her song “Karma,” singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Advertisement