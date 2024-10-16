Hear all the details about this unfolding story:

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has reportedly been found dead outside of a Buenos Aires hotel.

According to reports, the 31-year-old musician fell from his hotel’s third floor, it is unclear whether the fall was unintentional.

The fall happened shortly before 5pm in the Argentinian capital and followed reports that he had been spotted acting erratically.

Further circumstances around Payne’s death are as yet unknown.

More to come

If you are affected by this or anything brought up in this article, you can chat with Lifeline or call on 13 11 14