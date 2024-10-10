The dance music icon, born Norman Cook, will play in March as part of his “Fatboy Slim Loves Australia 2025” tour.

Known for hits like “Praise You,” “Right Here Right Now,” and “The Rockefeller Skank,” Cook is excited to reconnect with his Australian fans. “Like the crazy drunk uncle who turns up every Xmas, I’m coming back to my Aussie fam once again,” he said. “Expect the usual inappropriate behaviour and interpretational dancing.”

Joining him on stage will be special guests DJ Seinfeld, CC:Disco!, and Jennifer Loveless.

The tour will visit:

Perth (WA)

Bowral (NSW)

Geelong (Victoria)

Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton (QLD)

Peter Lehmann Wines in the Barossa Valley (SA).

Fatboy Slim rose to fame with his 1996 debut album Better Living Through Chemistry, but it was 1998’s You’ve Come a Long Way Baby that propelled him to global stardom. The album included several hit singles, followed by the acclaimed Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars, featuring the iconic “Weapon of Choice” video starring Christopher Walken.

Early bird tickets go on sale today (Friday, October 11) at 12:30pm via ticketmaster.com.au.

For more information, visit frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim.