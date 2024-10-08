It’s been a long time coming for Melbourne fans of The Weeknd, but the electrifying After Hours Til Dawn finally made its way to Marvel Stadium this weekend.

The Aussie leg of the tour had been hit with a postponement and then cancellation before getting to us this month. And the long wait was one of the first things that Abel acknowledged when he took the stage, asking the 50,000-strong crowd “How long has it been Melbourne? Five or six years?”

The show opened with dazzling visuals on-stage with red-robed figures standing menacingly in formation and red lights taking over the stadium.

Ascending the temple-like stage, the crowd was treated to two tracks getting rolled out for the first time during the tour: The Crowd and Wake Me Up. Before launching straight into After Hours, much to the delight of everyone in attendance.

Though not usually a man of many words during his shows, The Weeknd was able to connect to the crowd by giving some insights into stories behind his music and making sure that EVERYONE was singing along, especially to the hits. And the setlist was not lacking hits either with fan faves Starboy, Can’t Feel My Face, Blinding Lights, The Hills, I Feel It Coming and Heartless all scattered throughout the show.

The only real handbrake was that odd moment on night one when a stage invader somehow got past security to interrupt the soulful Out of Time.

