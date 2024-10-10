Fisher has melted hearts after sharing the sweet moment he brought his Goddaughter on stage during his DJ set.

The Aussie DJ was performing a set at the We Belong Here event in New York City’s Central Park when he brought his Goddaughter Minnie out on stage for his set.

He shared the video to his 2.1 million Instagram followers, with the caption “THE MINNIE AND FISH SHOW CONTINUES B2B WITH MY BESTIE IN NYC CENTRAL PARK ‼️‼️‼️… FLICK DAT WRIST SIS ❤️❤️❤️ ”

Fans reacted to the moment in the comments, with one person writing “I’d pay just to see Minnie”, while another said “Future headliner 🎧🙌”.

This isn’t the first time Fisher has shared moments with his goddaughter; the ‘Losing It’ producer has documented their sweet relationship over the years, calling it ‘The Minnie and Fish Journey.

Three-year-old Minnie is the daughter of Ellidy and former Olympic snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin. They welcomed their ‘miracle baby’ in 2021 through IVF, following Alex’s tragic drowning in 2020.

He even shared a sweet video where he was brought to tears as he had to say goodbye to Minnie, which melted fans hearts.

The now viral moment comes after Fisher won International DJ of the Year at the 2024 DJ Awards in Ibiza last week!

A true Aussie icon!!

