In her posthumously published memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Marie Presley reveals that Michael Jackson told her he was still a virgin when they began dating. The pair married in May 1994, when Jackson was 35 and Presley was 25. Their marriage lasted just over two years before they divorced in August 1996.

Presley writes that Jackson expressed his feelings during a trip to Las Vegas, saying, “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children.” At the time, Presley was married to her first husband, Danny Keough, but their marriage soon ended amicably, and she started her relationship with Jackson.

In the memoir, Presley shares that Jackson told her, “He had kissed Tatum O’Neal and had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. Madonna had tried to hook up with him once too, but nothing happened.”

The couple never had children together. Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50, and Presley passed away at 54 from complications of bariatric surgery. Her daughter, Riley Keough, completed her mother’s memoir using recorded tapes of Presley’s memories.

Jackson, repeatedly accused of sexual abuse, was acquitted in a 2005 trial. In 2019, Leaving Neverland reignited allegations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, whose lawsuits were revived in 2022.