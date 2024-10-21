Cher has officially been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and in typical Cher style she made the event unforgettable. Dua Lipa joined Cher on stage for a powerful rendition of “Believe,” backed by The Roots.

Zendaya introduced Cher’s induction with a heartfelt speech. “Where do I even begin?” Zendaya said, capturing the audience. “There’s no one in this room or even the world who doesn’t know who I’m here to honour tonight. She’s iconic and needs only one name… she does it all, and really f*cking well.”

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach paid homage to Cher by styling her in vintage Bob Mackie. Cher has been a notable Bob Mackie muse for decades, wearing countless glamorous gowns and outfits by the designer throughout the 70s and 80s.

Cher’s speech was a mix of humour and empowerment. Reflecting on the honour, she joked, “It was easier getting divorced from two men than getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” She added a message for women: “We’ve been down and out, but we keep going, we are somebody, we are special.”

Cher, who has dominated the music scene since 1965, holds the record for Billboard No. 1 singles in seven consecutive decades. Her 1998 hit “Believe” remains one of the best-selling singles by a female artist in the UK, further cementing her legacy as a pop culture icon.

