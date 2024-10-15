We’re all so excited and ready to light up stadiums in Australia with Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’.

We’ve got your go-to guide on what to expect on the big day to get you hyped!

How to Prepare

Arrive early – don’t miss out on merch and any interactive pre-show activities your venue may offer. If you’re in a GA standing area, you’ll want to try and get prime position.

Don’t bring drinks – Once you get to security, you’ll be told to dispose of any drinks and purchase in venue. Also only bring a bag the size of an A5 piece of paper or smaller.

Wear comfortable shoes – There’ll most likely be quite a bit of walking to your gate and seat so don’t wear any shoes you haven’t broken in yet! If you’re in the standing section, you’ll really want comfy shoes after standing for 3+ hours.

Prepare for the elements – The last thing we all want is turning up to the concert dripping. Bring a poncho! Especially if you’re in an open air stadium, if it rains, you’re most likely going to get wet. Forget the umbrella at home, you won’t be allowed to bring it in.

LED Wristbands

We’ve all seen the videos, every concert looks like a legitimate sky full of stars and it’s all thanks to the ‘Xylobands’ that are provided to fans upon entry. The wristbands are connected to a system that allows a magical synchronised light show to enjoy that makes the experience 1000x times cooler!

Moon Goggles

It’s seen at some more recent concerts that fans are handed ‘Moon Goggles’ upon entry as well. They’re like your old school cardboard 3D glasses you’d get at Hoyts Cinema but these ones are used during the fireworks. The goggles provide an additional immersive experience of turning the sparks into rainbow hearts!

Concert Setlist

Music of the Spheres (on tape) Higher Power Adventure of a Lifetime Paradise The Scientist Viva la Vida Hymn for the Weekend Charlie Brown Yellow Human Heart People of the Pride Clocks Something Just Like This (The Chainsmokers cover) Infinity Sign My Universe A Sky Full of Stars Sunrise (on tape) Sparks The Jumbotron Song Fix You GOOD FEELiNGS feelslikeimfallinginlove Biutyful A Wave (on tape)

If you don’t know every word of every song then get practicing! There’s not long left before we get to scream ‘Viva La Vida’ at the top of our lungs.

Coldplay will be in Melbourne on Oct 30, Oct 31, Nov 02 and Nov 03 then over to Sydney from Nov 06-07 + 09-10.

