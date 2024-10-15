Keli Holiday has dropped a hot new track with Aussie singer songwriter Alex Cameron, dropping a steamy music video featuring Abbie Chatfield.

Holiday, who is the moniker of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde, has finally dropped the highly anticipated music video featuring his F-Boy Island host girlfriend Abbie Chatfield after teasing it on his social media.

The video gives an insight into the performative nature of social media and influencer marketing, with Hyde and Chatfield posing as over-the-top influencer hosts trying to sell an impossible deal.

Hyde said, “You see influencers every day just trying to sell you a product, promising it will make you hot or want to be wanted… Even though it’s all built upon bullshit.”

The video also features iconic Australian actor Stephen Curry who we all know and love from The Castle, who features as ‘Preacher Darby’ who speaks ‘On love and dating in the modern age’.

The video gets steamy as things between the pair turn intimate, with the couple not being able to keep their hands off each other.

“We were just making out in between takes, touching each other up behind set like high school kids at work,” he told The Rolling Stone.

Take a watch for yourself below!

