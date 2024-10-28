In an exciting turn of events for Eras Tour N2 concertgoers in New Orleans, Taylor Swift brought Sabrina Carpenter out to sing a duet of ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’.
Taylor teased the audience by singing a few bars of Sabrina’s song, before mentioning “I know she’d really love to know like how loudly you just sang it, so is it okay if I call her?“. The crowd erupts as she brings Sabrina up on speakerphone, before inviting her on stage to sing alongside her.
The ‘Espresso’ singer famously supported Swift on an earlier portion of her Eras Tour, before beginning her own headlining tour, Short n’ Sweet.
The pair sang a couple of Carpenter’s own songs, including one that turned into a mashup of Swift’s ‘Is It Over Now?’. Sabrina posted on her Instagram story with the caption “300 eraspresso later !!!!!!”, referencing her time on Swift’s tour. She later posted a carousel of the concert saying “only stage I’d ever wanna see on a day off !!!!”.
Fans took to the comments to express their feelings about the collaboration, including that it was “the best night of [their] life!!!“.
It seems the friendship and mutual respect between the two artists continues to develop since they first shared the stage together, with Taylor’s ongoing support of Sabrina’s sky-rocketing career.